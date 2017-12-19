Share story

By
The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a 52-year-old man has been found dead in a house fire in Queens.

The man’s body was discovered after firefighters responded to the blaze in the Jamaica section just after 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The man’s identity has not yet been released. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.
The Associated Press