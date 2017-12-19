NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a 52-year-old man has been found dead in a house fire in Queens.
The man’s body was discovered after firefighters responded to the blaze in the Jamaica section just after 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The man’s identity has not yet been released. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Most Read Stories
- Several dead after Amtrak train traveling at 80 mph derails from bridge onto I-5 WATCH
- Amtrak train that derailed onto I-5 was reportedly going 80 in a 30-mph zone, officials say WATCH
- Lakewood mayor had predicted new Amtrak rail line would lead to fatalities WATCH
- Live updates: Several dead, dozens injured, southbound I-5 closed after Amtrak train derails WATCH
- Amtrak derailment: I-5 closed until Tuesday at least, alternative routes 'full of traffic'