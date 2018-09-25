PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Multnomah County parole and probation officers visited a Portland apartment to check on a person who missed an appointment and discovered a man dead in the unit.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Portland police have not yet said if the man found dead Monday at the Sally McCracken Apartments is the person county authorities were looking for.
The man’s identity has not yet been released by police, pending notification of relatives.
An investigation is ongoing to determine how the man died.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump leads aggressive, all-out GOP drive to save Kavanaugh WATCH
- Coddling parents of Chinese college students stay close by in ‘tents of love’
- Rosenstein still has his job _ at least till Trump showdown
- Kavanaugh’s yearbook page is ‘horrible, hurtful’ to a woman it named
- Lindsey Graham: 'There's a bureaucratic coup going on' at FBI and Justice Department
Police say the circumstances appear to suggest foul play may have been involved in the man’s death.
___
Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com