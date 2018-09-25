PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Multnomah County parole and probation officers visited a Portland apartment to check on a person who missed an appointment and discovered a man dead in the unit.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Portland police have not yet said if the man found dead Monday at the Sally McCracken Apartments is the person county authorities were looking for.

The man’s identity has not yet been released by police, pending notification of relatives.

An investigation is ongoing to determine how the man died.

Police say the circumstances appear to suggest foul play may have been involved in the man’s death.

