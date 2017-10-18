Share story

By
The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police found a man dead with a large kitchen knife protruding from his back in Philadelphia.

Officers discovered the victim on the steps of a home on North 20th Street around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. He did not live at the home.

Authorities are not sure if he was stabbed on the steps or at another location.

The investigation is ongoing.

