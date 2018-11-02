NEWPORT, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a man was found dead inside a Newport home that caught fire.
KPTV-TV reports Newport Fire Department responded to the blaze at about 4:45 a.m. Friday after a neighbor called 911 reporting smoke.
When crews arrived, authorities say they found a single-story home with visible smoke coming from the roof.
Firefighters knocked down the fire and police say a man’s body was found.
The man’s identity hasn’t been released.
Police, along with arson investigators, are working to determine the cause of the fire.
___
Information from: KPTV-TV, http://www.kptv.com/