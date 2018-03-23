JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a man whose body was found in a southwest Missouri creek likely drowned.

Newton County Coroner Dale Owen announced Thursday that the death of 49-year-old William Simpson, of Joplin, is believed to be accidental based on the preliminary autopsy results. The Joplin Globe reports that Simpson’s body was found Wednesday in Silver Creek near the Wildcat Glades Conservation & Audubon Center.

Owen says it’s unclear whether Simpson fell into the water from a nearby bridge or from the bank, or was in the water voluntarily.

