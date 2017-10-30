FARMINGTON, Mo. (AP) — Police in the eastern Missouri town of Farmington are investigating the shooting death of a man.

The Daily Journal newspaper in Park Hills, Missouri, reports that police were called Saturday after a neighbor found several bullet holes in the front door of a home. Police found 41-year-old Samuel Schulze dead on a bedroom floor.

No arrests have been made.

Farmington, a town of about 18,000 residents, is 75 miles south of St. Louis.

Information from: Daily Journal, http://dailyjournalonline.com