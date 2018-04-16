MIDFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Alabama are investigating after a dead man was found in a vehicle in a police department’s parking lot.

A Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office news release says deputies were called to the Midfield Police Department to investigate the report of a deceased person in the car in the parking lot Friday.

News outlets report that deputies located the man in the passenger seat.

Initial information shows that the driver of the vehicle met with the victim to purchase marijuana. The victim told the driver to pull the vehicle to the dead end of an avenue.

The driver says an unknown suspect walked up and shot the victim. The driver then drove to the police department for help.