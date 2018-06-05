PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of an elderly man who was found dead in a burning home in southern Colorado.
The Pueblo Chieftain reports firefighters in Canon City found 77-year-old Kenneth Orchard’s body on the morning of May 22. The blaze, which investigators say is suspicious, caused a moderate amount of damage.
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation are helping the local fire department determine a cause.
___
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- High school's 2016-17 teacher of year arrested on sex charge
- High court rules for baker who shunned gay wedding cake. Now what? VIEW
- Handbag designer Kate Spade found dead in apparent suicide VIEW
- Authorities: Teacher sent male student inappropriate photos
- As Trump touts powers, lawyers ready for fight
Information from: The Pueblo Chieftain, http://www.chieftain.com