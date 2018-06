RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Rapid City police have identified a man found dead after barricading himself in an eastside apartment building.

The body of 41-year-old Gregorio Salas was found last Thursday several hours after police were called. Neighbors said the man had been acting strangely and had made threats to hurt himself and others.

Police negotiators tried to talk Salas out of the apartment. Neighbors were evacuated while the standoff continued.