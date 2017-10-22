PHOENIX (AP) — Police say a man has been found dead after a shooting inside a north Phoenix business.

They say officers responded to a business near Seventh Street and East Dunlap Avenue on Saturday night where witnesses reported hearing a single gunshot.

Police identified the man as 56-year-old Mikhail Khachaturov, who was found inside the business with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say they don’t have a description of the shooter yet and their investigation is ongoing.