PHOENIX (AP) — Police say a man has been found dead after a shooting inside a north Phoenix business.
They say officers responded to a business near Seventh Street and East Dunlap Avenue on Saturday night where witnesses reported hearing a single gunshot.
Police identified the man as 56-year-old Mikhail Khachaturov, who was found inside the business with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police say they don’t have a description of the shooter yet and their investigation is ongoing.