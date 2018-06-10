CASCADE, Idaho (AP) — The body of an Idaho man who had been missing for more than five days has been found.
A news release from the Valley County Sheriff’s Office says the body of Shayne Upshaw, of McCall, was found around 6:30 p.m. Friday in an area south of Payette Lake.
Family members reported Upshaw missing on Wednesday. Upshaw’s family said no one had seen him in more than five days.
Authorities say a note also was found that indicated Upshaw may have intended to harm himself.
Upshaw’s death is under investigation.