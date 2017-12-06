O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a 28-year-old suburban St. Louis man was found dead 13 hours after he was overlooked at a crash site.

Kevin Eynard of O’Fallon, Missouri, was a passenger in a pickup truck that ran off Highway 94 and overturned around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Driver Travis Moore and passenger Joseph Olivastro were flown to hospitals with serious injuries.

On Sunday afternoon, Moore called Eynard’s father to say he didn’t know what happened to Kevin Eynard. Eynard’s father contacted the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Eynard’s body was found about 150 feet into the woods. He had apparently been thrown from the pickup and gone unnoticed.

Patrol Cpl. Juston Wheetley says neither the 911 caller reporting the crash nor the other injured men indicated that a third person was in the pickup.