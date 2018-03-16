HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas man has been formally sentenced to death after being convicted of killing his wife and daughter.

The Sentinel-Record reports that 57-year-old Eric Reid was sentenced earlier this week in Garland County Circuit Court.

Reid was convicted March 2 of two counts of capital murder in the 2015 fatal shootings of 57-year-old Laura Reid and 32-year-old Mary Ann Reid.

The defense argued that Eric Reid was under mental or emotional stress at the time. Defense attorney Willard Proctor said he plans to file a motion for a new trial.

State law mandates that an appeal of the death sentence be filed.

