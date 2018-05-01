WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a man was abducted and ordered to take off his clothes before being shot in the leg and left behind a Wichita church.
The Wichita Eagle reports that the man was rushed Monday night to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Lt. Wendell Nicholson says the victim was forced into a sport utility vehicle at gunpoint after meeting other people for a “transaction.”
Nicholson says the man then was made to strip as he was driven around. After the SUV’s driver pulled up in the alley behind Iglesia Christiana Jehova-Jireh, the man was shot in the leg. The naked man then ran to the church, where people inside called police.
Police are working to determine the nature of the transaction.

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com