MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a man running away from a traffic stop was struck and injured by another vehicle in Madison.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy stopped the 28-year-old driver on U.S. Highway 51 about 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Authorities say the man got out of the car and ran from the deputy. Before the deputy could chase him, the man was struck by another vehicle.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to University of Wisconsin Hospital.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is helping reconstruct the accident.