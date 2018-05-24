ATLANTA (AP) — Police are investigating a gunshot outside a preschool graduation in Atlanta.

Investigators say two men were arguing over the custody of a child.

A man took out a gun during the argument and shot it into the ground. He was initially taken into custody, but later charged with a misdemeanor and released after police interviewed him. Police say he shot the gun because he feared for his safety.

Atlanta police say the incident did not affect the graduation going on inside a community center.