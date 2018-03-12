LENA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man accused of firing at Oconto County sheriff’s deputies during a 10-hour standoff Sunday.
Sheriff’s officials say deputies were send to check on the man at a home just north of Lena about 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The man was involved in a domestic disturbance and was said to be suicidal.
WBAY-TV reports deputies say the man was armed and had barricaded himself in the home. As talks broke down, the Brown County Emergency Response Unit and the Brown-Outagamie County Bomb Squad were called to the scene. No deputies were injured.
Officials say the standoff was resolved just before midnight and the man was taken into custody.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Oregon day-care worker gets 21 years for drugging children to go tanning
- Tax law rushed through U.S. Congress includes host of glitches
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Beluga calf rescued off Alaska moved to SeaWorld San Antonio
- At rally, Trump again calls for the death penalty for drug dealers
___
Information from: WBAY-TV, http://www.wbay.com