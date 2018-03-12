LENA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man accused of firing at Oconto County sheriff’s deputies during a 10-hour standoff Sunday.

Sheriff’s officials say deputies were send to check on the man at a home just north of Lena about 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The man was involved in a domestic disturbance and was said to be suicidal.

WBAY-TV reports deputies say the man was armed and had barricaded himself in the home. As talks broke down, the Brown County Emergency Response Unit and the Brown-Outagamie County Bomb Squad were called to the scene. No deputies were injured.

Officials say the standoff was resolved just before midnight and the man was taken into custody.

