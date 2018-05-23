LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A man has been fined $1,000 for embezzling more than $79,000 from a Lincoln software and marketing company.

Court records say 30-year-old Trent Allen, of Papillion, was sentenced last week in Lancaster County District Court. He pleaded no contest to misdemeanor theft after prosecutors lowered the charge from a felony.

Court records say Allen had overseen operations, finance and social media marketing for Social Assurance LLC from February 2013 to August 2015. The company owners say Allen wrote unauthorized extra paychecks to himself.