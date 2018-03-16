BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man says he can finally prove to his friends that he shook Robert F. Kennedy’s hand at the Boston St. Patrick’s Day Parade 50 years ago.

Alex MacDonald tells The Boston Globe he met the former senator in 1968 when Kennedy marched with his brother Ted Kennedy in South Boston.

MacDonald reached out to archivists at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum hoping to find a photo of the senator. One image shot by a photographer covering Kennedy’s campaign captured MacDonald wearing his distinctive fur-lined coat as he shook hands with Kennedy.

MacDonald says he was 18 at the time of the encounter, and the handshake only lasted a few seconds. Still, he was “astonished” to meet his hero.

Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com