JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a man found two burglars inside his Florida home and fatally shot at least one of them.
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Steve Rudlaff told The Florida Times-Union Wednesday that both the sheriff’s office and the resident received calls from a security company about an alarm triggered inside the home shortly after 11:30 a.m.
Authorities didn’t know if the resident was licensed to carry a handgun or how many times the suspect was shot.
Investigators believe the men came to the home in a sedan that was parked in the carport. The man who was shot was found inside the car and was believed to be between 20 and 30 years old.
A K-9, helicopter and patrol cars were used to search for the second intruder who ran away.
Information from: The (Jacksonville) Florida Times-Union, http://www.jacksonville.com