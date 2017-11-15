NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A gay rights activist has filed a federal lawsuit challenging a Tennessee law that allows therapists to refuse clients based on personal beliefs.
The Tennessean reports the lawsuit was filed against Gov. Bill Haslam this week arguing the law violates the U.S. Constitution. Plaintiff Bleu Copas had also filed a similar lawsuit last year in an Anderson County court.
Haslam signed the law in 2016. In it, counselors can turn clients away if their “goals, outcomes or behaviors” conflict with the counselor’s “sincerely held principles.”
The lawsuit says the law represents “an actual and imminent threat of discrimination” to Copas and others in Tennessee.
Most Read Stories
- Anthony Bourdain brought 'Parts Unknown' to Seattle — here's where he ate
- Double-whammy of storms shatters family, topples trees and power lines in Western Washington
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Critic’s choice: The 10 best new Seattle-area restaurants reviewed during the past year | Taste VIEW
- 1 killed in Renton, 1 seriously injured in major storm that's knocked out power to 150,000+ homes in Western Washington
Haslam’s spokeswoman, Jennifer Donnals, said on Tuesday she was not aware of the lawsuit. She also said the governor’s office does not comment on pending litigation.
___
Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com