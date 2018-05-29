PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man who spent 19 months in prison for a murder he did not commit is suing the state and the Providence Police Department.

Wilbert Richardson filed his lawsuit this week alleging he was wrongfully arrested and held in connection with the beating death of 78-year-old Delor Cabral.

The lawsuit says Richardson was at a funeral at the time of Cabral’s death in October 2013, there was no DNA to match him to the scene and a witness description of the suspect did not match Richardson.

He originally was charged with murder, breaking and entering and robbery. Those charges were dismissed in May 2015.

Richardson is seeking an unspecified amount in damages.

The state attorney general’s office and the Providence Police Department have declined to comment.