TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Tucson say a man waiting in the parking lot of a car wash has been fatally struck by a pickup truck that was backing up.
They say 61-year-old Manuel Castro Leon was fatally hit Saturday and it appears he was sitting down when he was struck.
Police say the truck driver returned to the shop when co-workers told him he’d hit someone.
They say there’s no indication that the driver was impaired at the time of the collision and speed does not appear to be a factor.
Police say no citations have been issued and the crash remains under investigation.