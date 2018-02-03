NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a man is dead after jumping in front of a subway train in Brooklyn.
Police say the 33-year-old man’s death at the Jay Street-MetroTech station on Saturday was a suicide.
The man was struck by an A train at about 6 p.m. His name was not released.
Service was disrupted on the A and C lines for about an hour.
Most Read Stories
- As cost of living soars, half of Seattle-area tax filers earn under $50K, IRS data show | FYI Guy
- It’s worse than you think: Everett leads the nation in traffic congestion, report says
- King County housing market kicks off 2018 even hotter than before, as Seattle breaks price record
- Four-star defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa flips commitment from USC to Washington
- Second group of West Seattle homeowners accused of cutting public trees settles for $360,000