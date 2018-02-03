Share story

By
The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a man is dead after jumping in front of a subway train in Brooklyn.

Police say the 33-year-old man’s death at the Jay Street-MetroTech station on Saturday was a suicide.

The man was struck by an A train at about 6 p.m. His name was not released.

Service was disrupted on the A and C lines for about an hour.

