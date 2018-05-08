Share story

By
The Associated Press

WELLMAN, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a man died after he was struck by a chemical sprayer on a farm in eastern Iowa.

The accident occurred around 1 p.m. Monday in rural southwest Johnson County. Authorities say 65-year-old Merlyn Yoder, of Wellman, died after being struck and rolled over by the sprayer.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks
The Associated Press