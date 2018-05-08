WELLMAN, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a man died after he was struck by a chemical sprayer on a farm in eastern Iowa.

The accident occurred around 1 p.m. Monday in rural southwest Johnson County. Authorities say 65-year-old Merlyn Yoder, of Wellman, died after being struck and rolled over by the sprayer.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.