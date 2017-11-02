FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Flagstaff are looking for a suspect after a man was fatally stabbed outside an elementary school.
They say two men were arguing around 3 p.m. Thursday before the stabbing occurred.
Flagstaff Unified School District officials say incident had nothing to do with Killip Elementary School.
The man who was stabbed was transported to Flagstaff Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.
School officials say all students are safe and were released to their parents.