TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Police say a man was fatally stabbed and his sister was assaulted in a dispute with another man in an alley in Tucson.
The Tucson Police Department says officers responding to a report of an injured person found 33-year-old Gary Lavier at an intersection early Friday as he was bleeding heavily from stab wounds.
Lavier’s sister also was bleeding from a head injury.
Police say the suspect fled the scene.
Police and firefighters provided aid to Lavier, but he later died at a hospital.
The attack took place in an alley, but officers spotted Lavier at the nearby intersection.
The injuries suffered by Lavier’s sister weren’t believed to be life-threatening.