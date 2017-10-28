ABSECON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a man was fatally shot while sitting in a car at a New Jersey condominium complex,

Absecon police found the 28-year-old victim when they responded to reports of shots fired at the Oyster Bay Road Condo Complex. They say the man had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The man’s name has not been released. No other injuries were reported in the shooting and no arrests have been made.

A possible motive for the shooting has not been disclosed.

Authorities would not say what type of weapon was used or provide more details about the shooting, citing the ongoing investigation.