DURANT, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been fatally shot outside a bar and grill in Mississippi and another man has been charged.

Durant Police Chief John Haynes told WLBT-TV that 23-year-old Travis Sumerall was fatally shot outside the Green Lantern Bar and Grill on Friday around 8:30 p.m. Authorities say 20-year-old Demarqus Williams was taken into custody and charged with murder.

Officials say the shooting stemmed from an argument that took place outside the club and gunfire erupted between the two men. Authorities say Sumerall was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

An investigation is ongoing. It’s unclear if Williams has a lawyer.

___

Information from: WLBT-TV, http://www.wlbt.com