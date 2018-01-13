BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — Police say a man was killed in a shooting outside a bar in Brockton.

Officers were called to Dylan’s Bar at 789 Centre Street around 2 a.m. Saturday on reports of a shooting and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He has been identified as 42-year-old David J. Carroll, of Brockton.

Massachusetts State Police and Brockton Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them.