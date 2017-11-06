MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Police say an argument between drivers on Interstate 10 in Mobile left one person dead.

Mobile police tell area media that two men got into an argument while driving in the eastbound lanes near a highway overpass around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Police say one man shot the other, who died at a hospital in Mobile.

There’s no immediate word of any arrest, and authorities haven’t released the name of the victim.

Details of what happened aren’t clear, but photos and video posted online show multiple police cars and other vehicles parked along the road.