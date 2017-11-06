MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Police say an argument between drivers on Interstate 10 in Mobile left one person dead.
Mobile police tell area media that two men got into an argument while driving in the eastbound lanes near a highway overpass around 5 p.m. Sunday.
Police say one man shot the other, who died at a hospital in Mobile.
There’s no immediate word of any arrest, and authorities haven’t released the name of the victim.
Most Read Stories
- 26 killed in church attack in Texas' deadliest mass shooting VIEW
- Not even a quack: Washington crushes rival Ducks in record-breaking win
- Analysis | Three thoughts from the Seahawks' dramatic 17-14 loss to Washington WATCH
- Early November chill brings more snow to parts of Seattle area
- UW Huskies back in the AP Top 10; WSU Cougars up to No. 19
Details of what happened aren’t clear, but photos and video posted online show multiple police cars and other vehicles parked along the road.