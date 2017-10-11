JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Police in Jonesboro say a man was fatally shot in a street just east of the city’s downtown.
Police Cpl. Dave McDaniel says in a news release that the body of 28-year-old Dewayne Turner of Blytheville was found shortly before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
McDaniel says Turner’s body was found in the street by officers who were responding to reports of gunfire.
No arrests have been announced and McDaniel says no suspects have been identified.
