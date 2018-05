KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been fatally shot in Kansas City while leaving a health club.

The Kansas City Star reports that the shooting happened Wednesday night outside a Genesis Health Club, which is located in the Ward Parkway Center. Officers found the victim, who was believed to be in his late 20s, lying on the sidewalk. Police say he was soon pronounced dead.

The man’s name wasn’t immediately released.