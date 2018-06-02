ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police have shut down a stretch of Interstate 64 in St. Louis after a man was found with a fatal gunshot in his vehicle.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the shooting happened just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the westbound lanes between Midtown and the Central West End neighborhoods.
Police say a 30-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his chest in a stopped vehicle. His name has not been released.
Police said westbound I-64 at Vandeventer will be closed this afternoon as police investigate.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com