COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Police in Colorado Springs say one man is dead after being shot in the parking lot outside a Kmart store.
Police spokesman Lt. Howard Black says officers and firefighters tried to save the man after he was shot Wednesday evening but he later died at the hospital.
There were about 100 people at the store and in the parking at the time and some provided conflicting information to police. So far police haven’t identified a possible suspect or said whether the shooting was random or not.
Some people had to leave their cars in the lot overnight while police investigated.
