ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a 21-year-old French Lick man died after he was accidentally shot while camping with friends in Hoosier National Forest.
Orange County Sheriff’s Deputies say Daniel Barrett Allbright died late Friday after a 19-year-old friend fumbled with a handgun and accidentally fired a shot.
Police say the friend, who is also from French Lick, believed he heard something in the woods at the Shirley Creek campgrounds. He drew a gun and pointed it toward the trees.
The gun discharged when he attempted to holster it, with one shot striking Allbright in the back of the head.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- UPDATE: Throw out romaine lettuce from SW Arizona, CDC warns as E. coli spreads
- Miss America 2005 marries same-sex partner in Alabama
- Democratic party files lawsuit against Russia, Trump campaign, alleging conspiracy to influence the election
- Court: Sotomayor shoulder injury worse than first thought
- Student says Confederate flag theft sparked protests
The Orange County Coroner pronounced Allbright dead at the scene. Investigators do not believe foul play was a factor in this incident.