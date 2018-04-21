Share story

By
The Associated Press

ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a 21-year-old French Lick man died after he was accidentally shot while camping with friends in Hoosier National Forest.

Orange County Sheriff’s Deputies say Daniel Barrett Allbright died late Friday after a 19-year-old friend fumbled with a handgun and accidentally fired a shot.

Police say the friend, who is also from French Lick, believed he heard something in the woods at the Shirley Creek campgrounds. He drew a gun and pointed it toward the trees.

The gun discharged when he attempted to holster it, with one shot striking Allbright in the back of the head.

The Orange County Coroner pronounced Allbright dead at the scene. Investigators do not believe foul play was a factor in this incident.

