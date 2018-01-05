HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hartford police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man found lying in the snow during this week’s storm.

Police say 34-year-old Navian Ebanks was found outside his home at about 6 p.m. Thursday with gunshot wounds to his torso and neck. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The death was the city’s first homicide of the year.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects or motive but say it appears Ebanks was outside when a car pulled up and shots were fired. The victim had recently moved to the city from Jamaica.

Officers arrived just two minutes after receiving the call and are checking to see if there’s any surveillance video of the shooting.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them.