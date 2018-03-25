RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A man has been fatally shot outside a Subway restaurant in downtown Richmond.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the shooting happened Sunday at about 3:15 p.m. A Virginia Commonwealth University police officer and Richmond police both responded to an area where shots were heard and found a man with a gunshot wound.
The man was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Authorities did not immediately release information on any suspect or suspects.
Richmond police are investigating the death as a homicide.
Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com