BOSTON (AP) — A 35-year-old man has been fatally shot in the chest in broad daylight in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston.
The Boston Globe reports that the shooting occurred just after 9 a.m. on Wayland Street.
Boston Police Commissioner William Evans told reporters that multiple shots were fired and that the man collapsed some distance from where he was shot.
The man was later pronounced dead at Boston Medical Center. His name wasn’t released and no arrests have been made. Police are trying to determine a motive.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- A Chinese spacecraft is falling out of the sky, but it's not supposed to happen like this
- Woman dies while climbing bluff in Wisconsin state park
- Trump loses a trusted aide, White House anxiety lingers
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
Evans said a male in a red sweatshirt was seen fleeing the area.
Investigators were searching the area with canine units after the shooting.