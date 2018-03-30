BOSTON (AP) — A 35-year-old man has been fatally shot in the chest in broad daylight in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston.

The Boston Globe reports that the shooting occurred just after 9 a.m. on Wayland Street.

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans told reporters that multiple shots were fired and that the man collapsed some distance from where he was shot.

The man was later pronounced dead at Boston Medical Center. His name wasn’t released and no arrests have been made. Police are trying to determine a motive.

Evans said a male in a red sweatshirt was seen fleeing the area.

Investigators were searching the area with canine units after the shooting.