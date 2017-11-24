ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police are investigating after two officers fatally shot a man and wounded a 14-year-old boy on Thanksgiving Day.
Interim Police Chief Lawrence O’Toole says the officers fired after the man pointed a gun at them.
The incident began when a driver lost control of a car and struck a curb near where the officers were on patrol in north St. Louis. Four people jumped out of the car, which had been stolen Wednesday during an armed robbery.
Police say one of the four suspects pointed a handgun at the two officers, and they shot him. The suspect died at a hospital.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle’s income tax on the wealthy is illegal, judge rules
- Analysis: Five reasons the Seahawks waived Dwight Freeney WATCH
- 'I just can’t take these night games': Husky football fans tired of late games, with little notice
- 2 shot at Capitol Hill nightclub in Seattle
- Before losing cancer battle, Ben Cushing inspired Cougars, Huskies to band together VIEW
A 14-year-old boy also was struck by gunfire from police and is in stable condition. The other two suspects are being sought.
Neither officer was hurt.