MERRICK, N.Y. (AP) — A man on Long Island has been shot and killed by police responding to a violent domestic disturbance.
Nassau County police say it happened at a residence in Merrick at about 1:45 a.m. Wednesday.
Police say the 43-year-old man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The man’s identity has not been released.
Police are still investigating the shooting and gave no other details.
Neighbors told the New York Post a man was pistol-whipping a woman when he was shot by police. They say the man refused orders to drop his gun.