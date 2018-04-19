PAVILION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Several law enforcement officers are on leave after authorities say they fatally shot a man who refused to leave a southwestern Michigan mobile home park.

The Kalamazoo County sheriff’s office says deputies responded around midday Wednesday to Pavilion Estates mobile home park in Pavilion Township after the manager reported a man and woman were in a parked car at a home and wouldn’t leave.

Undersheriff James Van Dyken says the man reportedly fired a gun into the air. Deputies took cover before a SWAT team arrived. VanDyken says officers tried to talk him into surrendering and he was shot at by four or five officers after reportedly pointing a gun at them.

The man’s name wasn’t immediately released. The woman was taken into custody and the shooting is under investigation.