KILLEEN, Texas (AP) — A Central Texas sheriff says a man was shot and killed by a deputy following a car chase with speeds reaching in excess of 110 mph (177.02 kph).

Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody told the Killeen Daily Herald that the unidentified man died of a single gunshot wound Thursday after he abandoned his vehicle south of Killeen and fled on foot.

Chody says the man fired on pursuing deputies and one then returned fire, striking the suspect.

The events began when Fort Hood officials called the sheriff’s office requesting that deputies check the welfare of a man involved in an earlier domestic disturbance.

It wasn’t clear if the man was a soldier stationed at the Army post.

