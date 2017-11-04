BATESVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Police in northeast Arkansas fatally shot a man who had shot and wounded another officer.

Arkansas State Police Trooper Liz Chapman says 44-year-old Marvin Stair was dead at the scene of the Friday night shooting in Batesville.

Chapman says a Batesville officer who was called to the home was met with gunfire from Stair and was wounded.

Chapman says when other officers arrived, Stair appeared at the front door and pointed a rifle at them. The officers then opened fire and killed Stair.

The names of the officers and the condition of the wounded officer were not released. The reason the officer was called to the home also hasn’t been released.

State police are investigating and will provide a report to the prosecuting attorney, who will determine if the shooting is justified.