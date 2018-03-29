SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A man has been fatally hit by a car while walking across a Springfield expressway.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the accident occurred at about 1:45 a.m. Thursday on the North Kansas Expressway. Springfield Police Lt. Chad McIntyre says the man was crossing where there wasn’t a crosswalk, and that the involved vehicle’s driver is cooperating with police.

McIntyre says the driver doesn’t appear to have been impaired, but police are conducting state-required blood tests.

Police say the initial investigation shows the man was hit by two different vehicles, and that the first vehicle fled the scene before police arrived. Authorities haven’t identified the deceased man as of Thursday.

