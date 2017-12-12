PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) — Two Nevada sheriff’s deputies are being credited with preventing a man from serious injury when he let himself fall backward from a second-story rail inside a county jail.

Nye County sheriff’s Lt. David Boruchowitz (buh-ROOK’-uh-witz) released jailhouse video Tuesday of the apparent suicide attempt Dec. 5 inside the Nye County Detention Center in Pahrump.

He says neither the inmate nor the deputy who caught him, Joshua Armendariz (arm-ehn-DARE’-iz), was seriously hurt.

Boruchowitz credited Deputy Ann Horak with trying to prevent the man from falling.

The inmate is identified as a Las Vegas resident in his mid-20s who Boruchowitz says was serving 90 days for speeding, driving without a valid license and failure to provide proof of insurance. His name isn’t being made public.

Boruchowitz says he’s now undergoing a psychiatric evaluation.

Pahrump is 60 miles west of Las Vegas.