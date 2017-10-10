RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont man charged with violating the conditions of his release by possessing a “deadly weapon” is arguing that his hunting bow is not a deadly weapon.
Officials say 31-year-old Kevin Chadburn pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charge during a Monday court hearing in Rutland. The Rutland Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2yfId0h ) he also has numerous pending charges slated for a sentencing hearing next month.
Rutland police say Chadburn acknowledged he was bow hunting, but he says a bow and arrow is not a deadly weapon. Officers disagreed and arrested him.
Chadburn’s attorney requested an exception Monday that would allow him to bow hunt. The judge asked Chadburn’s attorney to submit a motion.
___
Information from: Rutland Herald, http://www.rutlandherald.com/